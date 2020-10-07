Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Trading 7.9% Higher

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 379,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 912,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

