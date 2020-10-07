HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Stake Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the period. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF comprises about 20.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 71.67% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $87,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

Get HCM Defender 100 Index ETF alerts:

QQH stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.