HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Holdings Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,658 shares during the period. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF makes up 16.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 63.48% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $70,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 7,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,259. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

