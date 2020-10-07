HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

HDB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 22,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,297. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.