Head-To-Head Analysis: Nesco (NSCO) vs. Its Peers

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nesco to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nesco alerts:

This table compares Nesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 702 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Nesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s peers have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.85

Nesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Summary

Nesco peers beat Nesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.