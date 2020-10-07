Head to Head Review: Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) versus MICT (OTCMKTS:MICT)

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MICT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MICT and Diguang International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

MICT presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given MICT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MICT and Diguang International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $480,000.00 100.01 -$4.22 million N/A N/A Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diguang International Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MICT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of MICT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MICT and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT N/A -1,940.02% -30.86% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MICT has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MICT beats Diguang International Development on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which provides consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and third party telematics service providers, a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, service industries, municipalities, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.