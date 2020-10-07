Head to Head Review: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Vereit (OTCMKTS:VER)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Vereit (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Vereit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Vereit 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vereit has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Vereit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vereit is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Vereit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A Vereit $1.24 billion 5.97 -$300.35 million $0.69 9.93

Highlands REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vereit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vereit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Vereit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -36.31% -4.01% -2.93% Vereit -43.35% -7.49% -3.71%

Summary

Highlands REIT beats Vereit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.