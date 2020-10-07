Head to Head Survey: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) & Celadon Group (NASDAQ:CGIPQ)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 6.23% 14.22% 7.41% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Werner Enterprises and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 4 9 0 2.47 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Risk and Volatility

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Werner Enterprises and Celadon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.46 billion 1.22 $166.94 million $2.39 18.17 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet that offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes; and home and business deliveries of heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 7,820 trucks, which included 7,240 company-operated, as well as 580 owned and operated by independent contractors; 25,255 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, and temperature-controlled and other specialized trailers; and 40 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

