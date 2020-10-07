HempCoin Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,654.54 or 1.00025112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,739,386 coins and its circulating supply is 258,604,236 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.