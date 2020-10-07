Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,119 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,776. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $604.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.73.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

