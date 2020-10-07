Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 17,695 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj comprises approximately 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 557,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,056,453. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

