Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 621,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998,697. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

