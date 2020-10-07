Henry James International Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $972,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 63.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 183,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,847. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

