Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mercadolibre accounts for about 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. 140166 raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.75.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $40.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,155. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $892.20.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

