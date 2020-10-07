Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Total by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Total by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,849. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

