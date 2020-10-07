Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,739.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

