Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 136,292 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,292 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 1,705,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,480,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

