Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. 118,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

