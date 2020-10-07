Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 269,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

