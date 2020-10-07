Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

