Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 247,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after purchasing an additional 70,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. 43,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

