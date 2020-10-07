Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 8,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,494. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

