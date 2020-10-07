Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.9-239.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.47 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.25 million, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

