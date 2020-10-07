HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). HL Acquisitions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HL Acquisitions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,241. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

