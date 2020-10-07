Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $282.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

