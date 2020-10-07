Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

HD traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.00. 124,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

