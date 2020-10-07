Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.79. 3,421,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44. The company has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

