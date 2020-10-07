Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.47. 2,989,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.90. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

