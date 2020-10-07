Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Up 8%

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price was up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 388,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 408,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $504.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.25.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.