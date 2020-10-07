Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 3.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

NYSE HON traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,461. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

