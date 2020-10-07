Horizen Market Capitalization Achieves $51.64 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00047938 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $51.64 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00574107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00071359 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,101,688 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

