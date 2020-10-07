Horizen Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00049075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $1.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00580496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00072312 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,094,462 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Graviex, OKEx, COSS, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

