Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Shares Up 0.2%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.41. 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21.

