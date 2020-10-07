Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of HMHC opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 113,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

