Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.40. 119,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

