Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

