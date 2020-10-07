Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.00. 261,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

