Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,613 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

