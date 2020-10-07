Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGLV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 269,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGLV stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,252. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $121.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

