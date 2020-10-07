Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,278 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

PFF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 188,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

