Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

