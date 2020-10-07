Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,225 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $464,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,115,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 11,225,124 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

