Howard Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average is $269.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.60 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

