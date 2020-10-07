Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $359.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

