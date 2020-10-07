Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.83.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.81 on Wednesday, hitting $558.27. 546,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.