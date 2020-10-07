Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 577,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after buying an additional 539,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. 17,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,135. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.15.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

