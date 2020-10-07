Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $21.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $720.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.82.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

