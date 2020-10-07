Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $736.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

