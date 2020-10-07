Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,873. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.