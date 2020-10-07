Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. 131,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

